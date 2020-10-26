Advertisement

Long-term care facilities seeing more cases of COVID-19

Long-term care facilities make up four percent of Fayette County’s total cases of COVID-19, but 25 percent of deaths, according to Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.
Long-term care facilities make up four percent of Fayette County’s total cases of COVID-19, but 25 percent of deaths, according to Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Long-term care facilities make up four percent of Fayette County’s total cases of COVID-19, but 25 percent of deaths, according to Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

“These are some of the most high-risk individuals, the most vulnerable people in our community,” Hall said.

There’s now 44 cases of coronavirus at Sayre Christian Village, but people working there say those cases are all isolated to the healthcare center.

“We do know that when it does get in a facility such as ours it’s essentially lighting a match into a two inch pool of gasoline, it spreads very very rapidly,” Sayre Christian Village CEO Karen Venis said.

Venis says two residents have died and four are currently in the hospital. But, two are expected to be released today. Of the 44 cases currently in-house, Venis says only three people are showing symptoms.

Still, she says the non-profit is doing whatever they can, throwing resources wherever they’re needed to contain the spread.

“COVID’s been pretty hard on everybody,” Vahid Javid said.

Javid is the co-owner of another facility fighting COVID-19-- Pleasant Meadow Assisted Living. He says they’re using a machine called HOCL to spray around after cleaning. Plus, caregivers are tested weekly, and residents are eating six feet apart.

This is all with the hope to protect those who are most at risk.

“Whether a person is in their 30s or a person is in their 90s, a death is still tragic to someone and these are people that have loved ones,” Hall said.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WKYT Investigates: Campaigning in a Pandemic

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
|
By Kristen Kennedy
Candidates are holding smaller, more outdoor, and more socially-distanced events. They’re also holding more virtual gatherings. Have you noticed a few extra messages on your cell phone? Texts and targeted social media ads are on the rise, too.

News

East Bernstadt woman accused of murder following shooting

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A 24-year-old woman was arrested on murder charges Sunday following what deputies believed to be a domestic dispute with her boyfriend.

News

Scott Co. clerk pleased with amount of early voters so far

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Grason Passmore
The Nov. 3 Election Day is quickly approaching, and the Scott County Clerk’s Office is pleased with the amount of early voters they’ve had so far.

Sports

QB Battle: Wilson, Gatewood competing for starting role vs. Georgia

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Alex Walker
True freshman Beau Allen is also in the mix for first-team reps under center.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Home & About - Halloween in Woodford Co. (Oct. 26, 2020)

Updated: 1 hour ago
Leaders in many central Kentucky towns are working hard to come up with ways to safely gather and celebrate for Halloween!

News

WATCH | Gov. Beshear announces red zone county recommendations; 5.84% positivity rate

Updated: 1 hour ago
There were three reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday. The state death total is now 1,410.

News

WATCH | Franklin Co. Schools resume in-person classes for first time this semester

Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s a big day for Franklin County Schools. In-person learning is returning

News

Gov. Beshear announces red zone county recommendations; 5.84% positivity rate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

News

Lincoln County schools resume in-person learning again

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
The district had been on virtual learning since early October when they switched to the online format after only one week of in-person learning in late September.

News

A horse racing icon hosted Queen Elizabeth, Presidents, and celebrities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
Its "James E. Bassett III Day' as declared by Mayor Linda Gorton as the Keeneland icon celebrates his 99th birthday.