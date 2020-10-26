Long-term care facilities seeing more cases of COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Long-term care facilities make up four percent of Fayette County’s total cases of COVID-19, but 25 percent of deaths, according to Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

“These are some of the most high-risk individuals, the most vulnerable people in our community,” Hall said.

There’s now 44 cases of coronavirus at Sayre Christian Village, but people working there say those cases are all isolated to the healthcare center.

“We do know that when it does get in a facility such as ours it’s essentially lighting a match into a two inch pool of gasoline, it spreads very very rapidly,” Sayre Christian Village CEO Karen Venis said.

Venis says two residents have died and four are currently in the hospital. But, two are expected to be released today. Of the 44 cases currently in-house, Venis says only three people are showing symptoms.

Still, she says the non-profit is doing whatever they can, throwing resources wherever they’re needed to contain the spread.

“COVID’s been pretty hard on everybody,” Vahid Javid said.

Javid is the co-owner of another facility fighting COVID-19-- Pleasant Meadow Assisted Living. He says they’re using a machine called HOCL to spray around after cleaning. Plus, caregivers are tested weekly, and residents are eating six feet apart.

This is all with the hope to protect those who are most at risk.

“Whether a person is in their 30s or a person is in their 90s, a death is still tragic to someone and these are people that have loved ones,” Hall said.

