New entertainment complex in Lexington nears grand opening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new entertainment complex in downtown Lexington could open in a matter of weeks.

Lex Live is a multi-level complex, complete with a sports bar, bowling alley, and an IMAX style movie theater. It’s located at South Broadway and High Street, across from Rupp Arena.

WKYT was granted an exclusive sneak peek into the facility over the summer.

On Monday, officials with the complex told WKYT that crews are making some finishing touches inside and that they’re hopeful for a grand opening in mid-November.

