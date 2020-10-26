Advertisement

‘Pumpkin Park’ looks to provide children with Halloween fun despite pandemic

Nestled on Main Street, the park looks to provide children with safe Halloween fun.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are looking for some fun this Halloween season, Pumpkin Park at Town Center in Laurel County has you covered.

London City Tourism’s Chris Robinson says that the 8-year project is aimed at allowing families to enjoy holidays together.

“This is something fun for families and youth to enjoy in the evening," Robinson said. "It’s all about lights and the pumpkins, so it gives families an activity to enjoy.”

Bridgett Dezarn says that the chance to allow her kids to have some fun during this holiday season was an opportunity that she could not pass up.

“It’s beautiful, it’s a beautiful thing they put together and it’s a nice way to get out in the fresh air and get away from the negative of this whole year," Dezarn said.

It is a sense of normalcy that has her looking forward to Halloween night.

“It is normal. They’re ready for Halloween, they’re ready for the fun," Dezarn said. "And this is a great place and a great way to do it.”

Robinson says that he feels grateful every time he drives by and sees a family enjoying what they were able to create.

“We worked on this park for nearly eight years, so it’s great to see it come together and be used for seasons and for many things to come," Robinson said.

