QB Battle: Wilson, Gatewood competing for starting role vs. Georgia

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When the Kentucky depth chart was released Monday morning, under starting quarterback it said Terry Wilson OR Joey Gatewood.

They shared reps in Saturday’s 20-10 loss at Missouri and after combining for just 50 yards through the air, QB1 is up for grabs. So who will start this Saturday as the Wildcats gear up to host No. 5 Georgia?

“We will see," said Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops. "We will see how it goes throughout the week. Haven’t had an opportunity to meet with those guys with Sunday being a day off and we have our meetings coming up. We will see where everything is after a couple of days.”

Stoops has not named a starter for Saturday, but we learned that Wilson did not practice Monday due to a minor injury. That means Gatewood will share the first-team reps with Beau Allen, the true freshman from Lexington Catholic.

“He is in the mix,” added Stoops. "It is difficult as you could imagine to get three guys game reps during the week. Get them game ready. That part of it is tough. He has been impressive, I have said that from the beginning and he is a guy that has some great ability.”

When the starter is named this week, they’ll have a new target at the “Y” position. True freshman Mike Drennen has been elevated to a starter.

Saturday’s kickoff with No. 5 Georgia is set for 12:00 at Kroger Field and you can watch on the SEC Network.

