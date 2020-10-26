Advertisement

Scott Co. clerk pleased with amount of early voters so far

The Nov. 3 Election Day is quickly approaching, and the Scott County Clerk’s Office is pleased with the amount of early voters they’ve had so far.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Nov. 3 Election Day is quickly approaching, and the Scott County Clerk’s Office is pleased with the amount of early voters they’ve had so far. Just this past Saturday, the office saw 650 voters come through in just four hours.

Scott County has actually had the highest amount of early in-person voters of the metro counties in our area. This is compared to counties like Fayette, Woodford and Jessamine.

As of Saturday, around 30 percent of Scott County’s registered voters have voted already, whether through absentee or in-person. Of those early voters, 63 percent were in-person.

Scott County Clerk Rebecca Johnson says they had about 11,000 people request absentee ballots during the primaries. Now that early in-person voting is an option, she says they had about 8,000 absentee ballot requests for the general election. She says this could be attributed to her office’s advertisement of the in-person voting, and that many feel more comfortable voting in-person.

“I think we had a good model in the primary," Clark said. "Our voters were prepared and encouraged that they could have a good in-person voting experience in the general. That it would be safe, that it would be efficient. So I feel very pleased that that’s what we’ve been able to offer our Scott County voters.”

According to our research, statewide, Republicans are voting in-person more than Democrats, who trends show are voting absentee more. Scott County does have more registered Republicans than Democrats.

If you can’t make it to vote early during the week, you do have one last Saturday to vote in-person before Election Day.

