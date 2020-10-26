Advertisement

Sheriff: Standoff in Laurel County after suspect in sexual assault case barricades self in home

(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff's Office/ Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KEAVY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says a standoff happened on Storms Lane in Keavy early Sunday Morning.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Christopher Lewis after an investigation into a sexual abuse complaint.

The complaint says the victim was a minor and the sexual abuse happened the night before on Oct. 24th.

When deputies arrived just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday to execute the warrant, police say Lewis barricaded himself inside with a pistol and would not exit.

A trained crisis negotiator attempted to negotiate a peaceful exit but negotiations failed and the Southeast Regional Special Response Team was called in.

The team was able to remove Lewis from the home. Deputies found a loaded gun inside the home, with one round was loaded into the chamber of the gun.

Police charged Lewis with sodomy (first degree), rape (first degree), and possession of a handgun by a felon.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office public affairs deputy Gilbert Acciardo says that Lewis forced them into a lengthy negotiation, but they were able to remove him from the house safely.

“At that time we activated our, it’s called southeast regional special response team and it’s comprised of members of area departments including the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office," Acciardo said. "We were able to, after a lengthy negotiation and talking with the suspect, we were able to safely remove him from the residence.”

He was sent to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

