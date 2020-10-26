Advertisement

UK Healthcare gives update on plans for possible surge in COVID-19 cases

By Victor Puente
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals in Lexington have told us despite the rising numbers statewide, the number of COVID-19 patients they’re seeing has held steady, but it could start rising. Monday afternoon we’ll learn more about the University of Kentucky’s plans for the winter season.

Governor Andy Beshear has talked about a surge in COVID patients coming to hospitals. Last week set a record for new cases in Kentucky.

But leaders at Baptist Health and UK told us the number of COVID patients they’ve seen in recent weeks has stayed steady.

This afternoon UK HealthCare leaders will provide an overview and answer on their plans to accommodate an expected increase in COVID-19 patients during the fall and winter months. The chief medical officer at Baptist Health says he believed one of the reasons was because rural hospitals are getting better at treating those patients, so they don’t have to be transported to a larger facility.

He also said those treatments are becoming more effective.

“We know that based on the number of patients we see, the death rate is certainly reduced and patients that are here with a full court press to save their lives,” Dr. James Borders said.

When the pandemic first started, a field hospital was built at the Nutter Field House on UK’s campus. It has since been taken down, so if there is a surge, it’ll be up to hospitals to handle that capacity.

Governor Beshear has said hotels and state parks could be used for that surge if needed.

