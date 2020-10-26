Advertisement

Woman killed in crash after attending her son’s funeral in Nashville

Less than two hours after attending her son’s funeral, 63-year-old Cason Lee Walker died in a wreck in Clarksville, WTVF reported.
Cason Walker
Cason Walker(WTVF)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Less than two hours after attending her son’s funeral, 63-year-old Cason Lee Walker died in a wreck in Clarksville, WTVF reported.

According to investigators, Walker was traveling south on Trenton Road around 8 p.m. Monday when it appears her car didn’t merge into the one lane near Branson Way and veered off the road.

Walker had just attended the funeral for her 36-year-old son Jajuan Clark, who the Metro Nashville Police Department said was found dead on the road with gunshot wounds in Antioch almost two weeks ago.

“We’re trying to hold on,” Walker’s sister Valerie Marquis told WTVF. “I just screamed. We’re totally shocked and I’m still in shock.”

WTVF reported, Clark’s brother was one of the passengers injured in the crash. The family said the brother remains in the hospital and will likely take months to recover. The other two passengers, Marquis' granddaughter and stepdaughter, have been released from the hopsital.

Clarksville police are investigating the incident. Metro police have no suspects in Clark’s death and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stopper at 615-74-CRIME.

WTVF reported the family hopes to have Walker’s funeral next Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lexington church finds socially distanced way to give kids a taste of trick-or-treating

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
More than 700 cars preregistered to drive through the Halloween fun.

News

‘Pumpkin Park’ looks to provide children with Halloween fun despite pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Nestled on Main Street, the park looks to provide children with safe Halloween fun.

Sports

Browns throw late TD to beat Bengals 37-34

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Baker Mayfield overcame a terrible start to throw five touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score with 15 seconds left.

Sports

Steelers dominate early, hold off Titans for 27-24 win

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Benny Snell scored his second touchdown in two weeks for Pittsburgh.

News

Sheriff: Standoff in Laurel County after suspect in sexual assault case barricades self in home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A standoff between the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and a suspect in a sexual assault case happened in Keavy early Sunday morning.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Veteran dies from COVID-19 at Thomson-Hood, family shares his story

Updated: 3 hours ago
Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the Commonwealth, including in Jessamine County.

News

WATCH | Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Department increases access to testing with at-home tests

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is encouraging people to use its at-home testing program.

News

East Bernstadt woman accused of murder following shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A 24-year-old woman was arrested on murder charges Sunday following what deputies believed to be a domestic dispute with her boyfriend.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 1,462 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,462 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 96,942 cases.

News

Veteran dies from COVID-19 at Thomson-Hood, family shares his story

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Many of the positive cases in Jessamine County are coming from Thompson-Hood Veterans Center. Seven of these veterans have died due to complications from the virus, including Bobby Rorer. Now, his family shares his story.

News

Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Department increases access to testing with at-home tests

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
At-home tests are encouraged for people who are symptomatic but can only access public transportation.