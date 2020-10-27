Advertisement

Barr votes early in Lexington; Hicks holds roundtable

By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are counting down to election day, and Tuesday morning, congressional opponents Rep. Andy Barr and Josh Hicks were out speaking with voters.

Both Congressman Barr and Hicks had a message for voters about the importance of being engaged in this election.

“It shows voter enthusiasm, it shows voter intensity, I think on both sides,” Barr said.

“Voting is a constitutional right. It is not a privilege, it is a right," Hicks said. "And everybody getting to exercise their constitutional right to have their voice heard is a tremendous thing. I hope we continue to see engagement grow year over year.”

Barr was out at the Lexington Senior Center Tuesday morning to cast his own ballot early. The congressman touted his record and the importance of his relationships across the aisle.

“Regardless of how this election shakes out, we’ve got work to do to bring the country together," Barr said. "Unite the country, that’s what I want to do in this next term.”

Barr’s opponent, Hicks, held a round table Tuesday morning discussing health concerns with community members. He emphasized the importance of affordable health care and growing local sustainable economies in Kentucky.

“How do I stay safe, how do I keep from going bankrupt if I get sick, and then how do we have the things here that allow us to have an economy that provides good jobs, with good wages, and good benefits, so that kids don’t feel like they need to leave Kentucky to have an opportunity,” Hicks said.

Early in-person voting is still open. Fayette County voters can vote at one of eight locations throughout the county.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WKYT Investigates: Campaigning in a Pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
Candidates are holding smaller, more outdoor, and more socially-distanced events. They’re also holding more virtual gatherings. Have you noticed a few extra messages on your cell phone? Texts and targeted social media ads are on the rise, too.

Crime

Police looking for suspects in armed robbery at Paris, Ky. Dollar General

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
It happened Sunday at the Dollar General store.

State

Kentucky National Guard will help at polling locations on Election Day

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Guard officials say approximately 280 Kentucky National Guardsmen will help local officials at polling locations across 38 counties to provide logistical and administrative support on November 3.

Lexington

Death of Lexington Community Corrections inmate under investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to a press release, shortly after 8:30 Monday evening, 40-year-old Tera Erin Prado was seen in her cell “suffering from apparent medical distress.”

Lexington

Restaurants worry about possible restrictions at Rupp Arena

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Close to 20,000 fans usually pack into Rupp Arena for University of Kentucky home games, but this year the number may be closer to 3,000.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Unemployment issues continue for many Kentuckians

Updated: 1 hour ago
Unemployment issues continue for many Kentuckians

News

WATCH | WBUL’s ‘Officer Don and DeAnn’ win second CMA award

Updated: 1 hour ago
WBUL’s ‘Officer Don and DeAnn’ win second CMA award

News

WATCH | Barr votes early in Lexington; Hicks holds roundtable

Updated: 1 hour ago
Barr votes early in Lexington; Hicks holds roundtable

News

WATCH | Montgomery Co. officials discuss COVID-19 recommendations for red counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
Montgomery Co. officials discuss COVID-19 recommendations for red counties

Regional

Montgomery Co. officials discuss COVID-19 recommendations for red counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Montgomery County hit the red zone last Friday.