Barr votes early in Lexington; Hicks holds roundtable

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are counting down to election day, and Tuesday morning, congressional opponents Rep. Andy Barr and Josh Hicks were out speaking with voters.

Both Congressman Barr and Hicks had a message for voters about the importance of being engaged in this election.

This morning Congressman Andy Barr and his opponent Josh Hicks were out and about in Lexington. Barr cast his vote early while Hicks hosted a round table to discuss health concerns. I spoke with both about voter turnout and engagement in this election. That story later on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/7AyLXGJEu5 — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) October 27, 2020

“It shows voter enthusiasm, it shows voter intensity, I think on both sides,” Barr said.

“Voting is a constitutional right. It is not a privilege, it is a right," Hicks said. "And everybody getting to exercise their constitutional right to have their voice heard is a tremendous thing. I hope we continue to see engagement grow year over year.”

Barr was out at the Lexington Senior Center Tuesday morning to cast his own ballot early. The congressman touted his record and the importance of his relationships across the aisle.

“Regardless of how this election shakes out, we’ve got work to do to bring the country together," Barr said. "Unite the country, that’s what I want to do in this next term.”

Barr’s opponent, Hicks, held a round table Tuesday morning discussing health concerns with community members. He emphasized the importance of affordable health care and growing local sustainable economies in Kentucky.

“How do I stay safe, how do I keep from going bankrupt if I get sick, and then how do we have the things here that allow us to have an economy that provides good jobs, with good wages, and good benefits, so that kids don’t feel like they need to leave Kentucky to have an opportunity,” Hicks said.

Early in-person voting is still open. Fayette County voters can vote at one of eight locations throughout the county.

