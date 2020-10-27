Advertisement

Death of Lexington Community Corrections inmate under investigation

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The death of an inmate at Lexington’s Community Corrections is under investigation.

According to a press release, shortly after 8:30 Monday evening, 40-year-old Tera Erin Prado was seen in her cell “suffering from apparent medical distress.”

Medical staff members determined she needed to be taken to the hospital. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital at 9:30 p.m.

Police and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office are investigating the cause and manner of her death, which officials say is normal in the case of an in-custody death.

We’re told Prado booked into jail on October 16 on charges of possession of heroin and failing to appear on a charge of public intoxication.

The press release says Prado was tested for COVID-19, but there was no reasonable suspicion that this incident was related to COVID-19. Currently, there are no known cases of inmates at the Fayette County Detention Center with COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WKYT Investigates: Campaigning in a Pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
Candidates are holding smaller, more outdoor, and more socially-distanced events. They’re also holding more virtual gatherings. Have you noticed a few extra messages on your cell phone? Texts and targeted social media ads are on the rise, too.

Crime

Police looking for suspects in armed robbery at Paris, Ky. Dollar General

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
It happened Sunday at the Dollar General store.

State

Kentucky National Guard will help at polling locations on Election Day

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Guard officials say approximately 280 Kentucky National Guardsmen will help local officials at polling locations across 38 counties to provide logistical and administrative support on November 3.

Lexington

Restaurants worry about possible restrictions at Rupp Arena

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Close to 20,000 fans usually pack into Rupp Arena for University of Kentucky home games, but this year the number may be closer to 3,000.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Unemployment issues continue for many Kentuckians

Updated: 1 hour ago
News

WATCH | WBUL’s ‘Officer Don and DeAnn’ win second CMA award

Updated: 1 hour ago
News

WATCH | Barr votes early in Lexington; Hicks holds roundtable

Updated: 1 hour ago
News

WATCH | Montgomery Co. officials discuss COVID-19 recommendations for red counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
Regional

Montgomery Co. officials discuss COVID-19 recommendations for red counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Montgomery County hit the red zone last Friday.

Regional

Barr votes early in Lexington; Hicks holds roundtable

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jim Stratman
We are counting down to election day, and Tuesday morning, congressional opponents Rep. Andy Barr and Josh Hicks were out speaking with voters.