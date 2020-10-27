Death of Lexington Community Corrections inmate under investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The death of an inmate at Lexington’s Community Corrections is under investigation.

According to a press release, shortly after 8:30 Monday evening, 40-year-old Tera Erin Prado was seen in her cell “suffering from apparent medical distress.”

Medical staff members determined she needed to be taken to the hospital. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital at 9:30 p.m.

Police and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office are investigating the cause and manner of her death, which officials say is normal in the case of an in-custody death.

We’re told Prado booked into jail on October 16 on charges of possession of heroin and failing to appear on a charge of public intoxication.

The press release says Prado was tested for COVID-19, but there was no reasonable suspicion that this incident was related to COVID-19. Currently, there are no known cases of inmates at the Fayette County Detention Center with COVID-19.

