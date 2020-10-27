Family of Woodford Co. homicide victim seeking justice

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The holidays will be different this year for the Hedger family.

“It’s really heartbreaking because I loved my sister to death,” Robert Hedger said.

Earlier this month police found the body of 35-year-old Robin Hedger in Woodford County. She was in a rural area off Troy Pike. Investigators ruled her death a homicide.

“It has changed my mom dramatically. She’s going through a lot,” Robert said.

Robin’s brother is still waiting for answers. Police are investigating how she was killed and are looking for suspects.

“I really hope they get somebody for it. It seems like it’s going to be a while before they find anything,” Robert said.

Family members say Robin had moved from Irvine and was living in Lexington. They’re now reflecting on the good times as they wait for justice-- memories of Robin living life to the fullest and spoiling her nieces and nephews.

“She loved kids. She couldn’t have any herself, but she loved all of her nieces nephews, she had probably about 15 of them. She treated them like her own. She was just all around a good person,” Robert said.

Family members are asking for donations to help repay a loan for Robin’s funeral. They’re also trying to place a tombstone on her grave.

