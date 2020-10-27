Golden Alert issued in Montgomery County
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing woman in Montgomery County.
Diane Clemons, 87, was last seen Monday evening in the Woodland subdivision, according to a Facebook post by Montgomery County Emergency Management.
Clemons may be driving a red Toyota Corolla with Kentucky license plate 727 MSA. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket and gray sweatpants.
She has dementia and is in need of medication.
Anyone who sees Clemons or her car should call (859) 498-8720.
