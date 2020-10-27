Golden Alert issued in Montgomery County

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing woman in Montgomery County.

Diane Clemons, 87, was last seen Monday evening in the Woodland subdivision, according to a Facebook post by Montgomery County Emergency Management.

GOLDEN ALERT 10/27/2020 Diane Clemons 87 y/o female last seen 7pm on Monday 10/26 in the Woodland subdivision. Ms.... Posted by Montgomery County Emergency Management on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Clemons may be driving a red Toyota Corolla with Kentucky license plate 727 MSA. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket and gray sweatpants.

She has dementia and is in need of medication.

Anyone who sees Clemons or her car should call (859) 498-8720.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.