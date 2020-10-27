Health dept. reports 57 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 57 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.

No new deaths were reported.

The current totals for Lexington are 10,652 cases and 92 deaths related to COVID-19.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

167 cases, Sept. 11

149 cases, Sept. 10

131 cases, Aug. 7

124 cases, Oct. 24

123 cases, Sept. 9

122 cases, Sept. 1

120 cases, Sept. 2

119 cases, Aug. 28

118 cases, Oct. 21

116 cases, July 27

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Statewide, there are currently 97,866 new cases and 1,410 deaths.

