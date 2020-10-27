Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking more tropical rains

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The big weather feature of the week is the eventual path of Zeta.

Showers will be back today, but these will not have anything to do with Zeta. This is just some plain old rain moving through Kentucky. It will keep our temperatures down and the gloomy factor high this afternoon. Most of you will only see highs reach the 50s again.

It looks like we will get a bump in temperatures on Wednesday. These numbers will look more like normal. That means highs will be around 60 to 65 degrees. Most of the rain will hold off until late that night.

Our follow up to Wednesday’s mainly dry look will be the moisture from Zeta. The thing about this system is that is will not be alone. Another wave of energy will come along and essentially joining forces. This is what keeps rain in our forecast for early Friday. We could see some rounds of heavier rain moving through Kentucky. It is something that we will watch along with the chilly air that follows for the weekend.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

