Man sentenced in connection with 2019 murder of pregnant woman

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANDERSON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - One of the four men charged in connection with the 2019 murder of a pregnant woman was sentenced Tuesday.

Austin Chilton was sentenced to 25 years in prison for complicity to commit murder in the death of Lauryn Kinne and her unborn child last year.

Lauryn Kinne
Lauryn Kinne(WKYT)

The hearing was virtual and Chilton was sentenced from jail.

He didn’t speak during the hearing, but Kinne’s mom said she was pleased to see Chilton behind bars.

Chilton, Robert Jones, and Jonathan Harley were all charged with complicity to robbery. Derrick Morris was charged with murder.

