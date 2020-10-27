Advertisement

Police looking for suspects in armed robbery at Paris, Ky. Dollar General

Police say two suspects wearing Anonymous masks and green hoodies came into the store, one of them pointing a gun to control the employees while the other got the registers.
Police say two suspects wearing Anonymous masks and green hoodies came into the store, one of them pointing a gun to control the employees while the other got the registers.(Paris Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOURBON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating an armed robbery in Paris, Ky.

It happened Sunday at the Dollar General store.

Police say two suspects wearing Anonymous masks and green hoodies came into the store, one of them pointing a gun to control the employees while the other got the registers.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the armed suspect was described at 5′1″-5′2″, 135 lbs. The other suspect was described at 5′7″-5′9″, 135 lbs.

Any information can be sent by message to 859-340-6155 or the tip line for the department at 859-987-1905.

Paris Police Department is asking for any information on a recent robbery on 10/25/2020 at the Dollar General Store....

Posted by Paris Police Department - Kentucky on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

