Police shut down Highway 27 in Garrard County after pursuit ends in crash

Police have shut down part of Highway 27 in Lancaster.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re following a breaking news situation out of Garrard County.

Part of US 27 in Lancaster is currently shut down after a pursuit ended in a crash.

The Lancaster Police Chief says the Stanford Police Department was chasing a car. That car hit a vehicle pulling out onto a Stanford road near the Five Star Mart.

One person was taken to the hospital, but it’s not clear if that person is the suspect, or the other driver.

We will continue to update this story.

