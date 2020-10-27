Police shut down Highway 27 in Garrard County after pursuit ends in crash

LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re following a breaking news situation out of Garrard County.

Part of US 27 in Lancaster is currently shut down after a pursuit ended in a crash.

The Lancaster Police Chief says the Stanford Police Department was chasing a car. That car hit a vehicle pulling out onto a Stanford road near the Five Star Mart.

One person was taken to the hospital, but it’s not clear if that person is the suspect, or the other driver.

We will continue to update this story.

Police say chase that started in Stanford ended in crash in Lancaster. 27 near Go Time is shut down. More on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/COIot5BYHN — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) October 27, 2020

US 27 in Lancaster shut down, large police presence on scene. More on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/D0TmKZUGv7 — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) October 27, 2020

