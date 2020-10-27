Advertisement

Scott County woman accused of abandoning children

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN Ky. (WKYT) - A Scott County woman is accused of abandoning two children.

Georgetown police say they were called early Tuesday morning to an overdose in the 700 block of Powers Street.

When they arrived, police say 22-year-old Jayde Crum ran away, leaving two children on the porch. They were crying and looking for her.

Jayde Crum, 22.
Police found Crum and she was taken to the hospital. Police say they found several syringes in the bathroom of the home.

According to the arrest citation, the father of the children told officers he had paid Crum to watch them while he was gone for a couple of hours.

Crum is charged with child abandonment and wanton endangerment.

