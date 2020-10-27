Unemployment issues continue for many Kentuckians

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentuckians are still having trouble filing unemployment.

Some people who were laid off in March and some as recently as this summer still cannot get their claims resolved.

He worked for 38 years only to lose his job in July. Now he can’t get a hold of anyone in Frankfort to tell him why his unemployment claim remains unresolved. More from him at 12 and later today @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/EmyIIhjeqx — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) October 27, 2020

Tuesday morning, we spoke with two men, one from London and another from Lexington. Their stories are a lot different, one was telling us his wife still can’t get a claim resolved from March. A man who lives here in Lexington worked 38 years only to lose his job in July.

Their common story is that they cannot, despite repeated tries, ever talk to someone.

Bryan Bright says his claim was originally approved on August 11, and he’s been “in queue” for two months without a response.

“I’ve called. Emailed. I’ve tried to do the chat. I’ve tried to do the in-person. All you get are voice mails. No return calls," Bright said.

The man from London told us over the phone that his wife was actually paid some, but not all of what they believe they were owed, and, now, they are receiving a bill claiming they were overpaid by $70. He doesn’t believe that is correct.

Governor Beshear said in a recent briefing that some of the problems with people receiving overpayment notices are due to a federal issue, not a state unemployment issue.

