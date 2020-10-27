Advertisement

UPDATE | Woman badly burned in house fire

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 10/26/2020 @ 10 p.m.

The mother of a woman who suffered burns on nearly her entire body says her daughter has been placed on a ventilator.

Neighbors say they heard an explosion a little after 1 p.m. Monday and saw flames shooting out of a house along the 3000 block of Railroad Avenue in Ashland.

Crews arrived and saw two burn victims, a man and a woman, had already gotten out of the house.

Firefighters say the woman had burns all over her body but was standing up and alert. The man had burns on his hands from attempting to get the woman out of the home.

Leah Boggs, the mother of the female victim, says her daughter, 27-year-old Raven Warner, was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

“They told me 80 percent of her body was burned,” Boggs said.

Boggs says she’s not able to be near her daughter in the hospital because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s killing me, because you want to be with your child,” she said. “I didn’t want to leave that hospital.”

Boggs says she’s left to pray for her daughter’s recovery from a distance.

“I want everyone just to keep the prayers going that she pulls through this,” Boggs said. “She’s a strong-willed girl. I’m in God’s hands.”

The original call came in as a kitchen fire.

There’s no word on what caused the fire at this time.

UPDATE 10/26/2020 @ 2:35 p.m.

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Two people suffered burns after a house fire Monday afternoon, officials say.

Crews arrived to find two burn victims: a man and a woman. Crews say the woman had burns all over her body, but was standing up and was alert. The man had burns on his hands from attempting to get the woman out of the home. Both burn victims appear to be in the 30s, according to firefighters.

The original call came in as a kitchen fire just after 1 p.m. Monday. Firefighters arrived on the 3000 block of Railroad Avenue and witnessed flames shooting from the home. Both victims had already made it out of the home on their own.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, but there is no word on her condition.

No word on what caused the fire at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

UPDATE 10/26/2020 @ 2:15 p.m.

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Crews have controlled a house fire that broke out early Monday afternoon on the 3000 block of Railroad Avenue.

It was a one story house. The fire destroyed the home.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY @ 1:33 p.m.

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Crews are responding to a working fire.

It’s happening in the 3000 block of Railroad Avenue Monday afternoon.

Dispatchers say they are getting reports of an injury.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

No other information has been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WKYT Investigates: Campaigning in a Pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
Candidates are holding smaller, more outdoor, and more socially-distanced events. They’re also holding more virtual gatherings. Have you noticed a few extra messages on your cell phone? Texts and targeted social media ads are on the rise, too.

News

Health dept. reports 57 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 57 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.

News

Golden Alert issued in Montgomery County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Diane Clemons, 87, was last seen Monday evening in the Woodland subdivision, according to a Facebook post by Montgomery County Emergency Management.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking more tropical rains

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
The big weather feature of the week is the eventual path of Zeta.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Health dept. reports 57 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
Health dept. reports 57 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

State

McGrath slams McConnell on Supreme Court confirmation

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath appeared at a Monday night forum on KET.

News

WATCH | Sam's Final Thought 10-26

Updated: 11 hours ago
A horse racing icon hosted Queen Elizabeth, Presidents, and celebrities

News

WATCH | WKYT Investigates: Campaigning in a Pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
Less talking, more texting. We take a look at candidates' strategies in the COVID-19 era.

News

WATCH | Fayette County parents protest virtual learning decision outside board meeting

Updated: 15 hours ago
The rally is held by the group Let Them Learn.

News

Capacity for UK basketball games in Rupp Arena will be significantly reduced

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Late this afternoon we obtained a letter from UK President Eli Capilouto, which gives us an idea of what capacity will be like for UK basketball games inside Rupp Arena this year.