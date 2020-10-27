UPDATE | Woman badly burned in house fire

UPDATE 10/26/2020 @ 10 p.m.

The mother of a woman who suffered burns on nearly her entire body says her daughter has been placed on a ventilator.

Neighbors say they heard an explosion a little after 1 p.m. Monday and saw flames shooting out of a house along the 3000 block of Railroad Avenue in Ashland.

Crews arrived and saw two burn victims, a man and a woman, had already gotten out of the house.

Firefighters say the woman had burns all over her body but was standing up and alert. The man had burns on his hands from attempting to get the woman out of the home.

Leah Boggs, the mother of the female victim, says her daughter, 27-year-old Raven Warner, was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

“They told me 80 percent of her body was burned,” Boggs said.

Boggs says she’s not able to be near her daughter in the hospital because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s killing me, because you want to be with your child,” she said. “I didn’t want to leave that hospital.”

Boggs says she’s left to pray for her daughter’s recovery from a distance.

“I want everyone just to keep the prayers going that she pulls through this,” Boggs said. “She’s a strong-willed girl. I’m in God’s hands.”

The original call came in as a kitchen fire.

There’s no word on what caused the fire at this time.

