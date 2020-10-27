WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,786 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. He says the state is seeing a 5.97 percent positivity rate.

There were 18 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. The state death total is now 1,428.

As of Tuesday, 913 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 233 are in the ICU, and 115 are on ventilators.

