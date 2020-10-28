Advertisement

Chris Bailey's Forecast | Local High Water Issues Possible

Rain
Rain(Pexels)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Oct. 28, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of heavy rain continue to increase across our part of the world. This is ahead of tropical moisture streaming north ahead of Hurricane Zeta and that’s meeting up with a storm system coming our way from the west.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect.

  • Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will move across the state through Thursday evening.
  • Rainfall amounts of 1″-3″ will be possible, with locally higher amounts in a few spots.
  • A few areas may see enough rain to cause local flooding issues.
  • Wind gusts of 30mph-40mph will be noted as the low pressure tracks across the region Thursday into Thursday night.
  • Temps spike into the 60s for some areas for a short time on Thursday, but crash down behind the low by evening. Temps for Friday are in the 30s to start and may not get out of the low and middle 40s for highs. Gusty winds will make it feel colder.

As the storm moves away on Friday, it’s a cold northwest wind setting up. Temps may stay deep into the 40s for many in the region.

Halloween starts frosty and ends with highs in the 50s with a partly sunny sky. Trick-or-treating looks crisp and clear before we set our clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night. Yep, it’s time to fall back!

Another cold front drops in here on Sunday with gusty showers and a blast of colder air. Flakes may fly very close to our region Sunday night and Monday morning. Lows early next week will be deep into the 20s.

