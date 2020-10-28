Advertisement

Education official says Ky. students are doing well with wearing masks in the classroom

School officials tell us that when talks began about a return to in-person learning, masks were a topic that got a lot of attention. Now, they say across the state the transition to wearing masks inside the classrooms has gone well.
By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Educators are having to adapt as some school districts move back into in-person learning.

One thing that is common though is masks.

School officials tell us that when talks began about a return to in-person learning, masks were a topic that got a lot of attention. Now, they say across the state the transition to wearing masks inside the classrooms has gone well.

“Everything down to it was going to be about being masked. That was going to be the non-negotiable,” said Nancy Hutchinson CEO of the Kentucky Education Development Corporation.

Hutchinson says the implementation of wearing masks in school went a lot easier than some might have expected.

“Students are resilient. They’ll do what they need to do, and the adults have to. Educators have had to change over the years through decades," Hutchinson said. "So, if it’s what they have to do to be together then they’ll do it. They’re telling us that the masks are not being a problem.”

In fact, the number one concern that the KEDC had, was how they would supply students with enough masks.

Hutchinson says programs like First Lady Brittany Beshear’s “Coverings for Kids” program, which distributes donated masks to students across the state, helped alleviate that concern, along with partnerships with Kentucky businesses.

“We’ve encouraged and gotten stakeholders from every group in Kentucky to get on board with us about the masks and honestly when we’re in the school districts and we’re seeing it, they have them on,” Hutchinson said.

The Coverings for Kids program is still accepting donations for now, but that will stop at the end of the week.

