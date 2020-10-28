Fmr. Harrison County constable sentenced for production of child pornography

HARRISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A former Harrison County constable and Paris firefighter will spend decades in prison.

A judge sentenced 37-year-old William Michael Fields to 35 years for the production of child pornography.

William Fields (Photo: Bourbon County Detention Center) (WKYT)

Fields gave a 17-year-old girl alcohol before having sex with her. He also recorded it from the victim’s phone and sent it to himself.

After serving out his sentence, Fields will be on parole for twenty years.

