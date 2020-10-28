Advertisement

Fmr. Harrison County constable sentenced for production of child pornography

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A former Harrison County constable and Paris firefighter will spend decades in prison.

Former Harrison Co. constable convicted of sex offenses with minor

A judge sentenced 37-year-old William Michael Fields to 35 years for the production of child pornography.

William Fields (Photo: Bourbon County Detention Center)
William Fields (Photo: Bourbon County Detention Center)(WKYT)

Fields gave a 17-year-old girl alcohol before having sex with her. He also recorded it from the victim’s phone and sent it to himself.

After serving out his sentence, Fields will be on parole for twenty years.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tricks to safely get your treats on Halloween

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
While the weather is chilly and the leaves are colorful, Halloween still might feel different this year.

Regional

Montgomery Co. Health Dept.'s trailer stolen

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
It happened early in the morning, around 2 a.m.

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports COVID-19 case total reaches 100K; positivity rate above six percent

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Local High Water Issues Possible

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Flash flooding is possible for some areas late tonight and Thursday.

Latest News

Lexington

UK plans virtual commencement ceremony in December

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Graduates from May and August can also register to take part.

Regional

Five men accused of jumping over fence at Blue Grass Army Depot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Five men are accused of trespassing at the Blue Grass Army Depot. Court documents say the men were in a truck driven by Francisco Martinez.

Five men accused of jumping over fence at Blue Grass Army Depot

Updated: 4 hours ago
They’re accused of jumping over a fence at the military facility in Madison County on Monday.

Regional

Jessamine Co. Sheriff’s Office apologizes after deputy’s controversial social media post

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
The post appeared on the deputy’s personal TikTok page. The video has been deleted, but it’s still making its rounds on social media.

Regional

Laurel County remains COVID-19 red zone county

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Laurel County remains a red zone county, along with several other southeastern Kentucky counties.

News

WATCH | Ky. health officials set to go over vaccine distribution plan with lawmakers

Updated: 4 hours ago
Ky. health officials set to go over vaccine distribution plan with lawmakers