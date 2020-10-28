Fmr. Harrison County constable sentenced for production of child pornography
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARRISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A former Harrison County constable and Paris firefighter will spend decades in prison.
A judge sentenced 37-year-old William Michael Fields to 35 years for the production of child pornography.
Fields gave a 17-year-old girl alcohol before having sex with her. He also recorded it from the victim’s phone and sent it to himself.
After serving out his sentence, Fields will be on parole for twenty years.
