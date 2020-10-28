Governor Beshear hopes communities can halt the COVID-19 surge

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - In the last eight months, COVID-19 has dominated our daily lives, we have seen the governor place mandates and restrictions on the state to keep numbers from rising and it worked. But now, nearly eight months later, things are changing. Case numbers are rising and rising fast.

“What we have also seen is that if you don’t have everyone on board, if everyone doesn’t have some responsibility and a part of the job what can happen,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.

In his latest round of recommendations this week, we’ve seen a shift in orders where the governor is now calling on communities as a whole to step up their efforts.

Some orders like the mask mandate and changes to restaurant capacity remain.

We have asked the governor why so many restrictions early on, but with record cases mounting, no new mandates. He says that could change, if we don’t see the buy-in from Kentuckians that result in lower COVID numbers.

“What this does, is it puts I think the right type of pressure on a community to come together to do what it takes to do extra things but also follow those mandates.”

Across the nation, states in similar situations with rising numbers are returning to stricter efforts. Newark, New Jersey’s mayor is ordering non-essential businesses and restaurants to close after 8 p.m.

Starting Wednesday, Denver, Colorado will cut capacity in restaurants from 50 to 25 percent inside restaurants, churches, offices, and retails stores.

But in Kentucky, the governor say more changes could still be in the future.

“If increases continue, if communities can’t get these under control we are not ruling out additional steps.”

