Grand jurors in Breonna Taylor case upset by statement made by AG Cameron

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Two members of the grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case are speaking out publically, for the first time, in an exclusive interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning.

They explained how and why they reached their decision to charge only one of the three officers involved in Taylor’s death:

It’s uncommon for jurors to speak publicly about court proceedings, but, in this case, a judge decided to make an exception.

During their interview, the jurors, who’ve decided to remain anonymous, said they wanted to set the record straight about their decision to indict former detective Brett Hankison only with three counts of wanton endangerment, not for Taylor, but for the shots he fired into a neighboring apartment.

Both men say they were upset by this statement from Attorney General Daniel Cameron:

“While there are six possible homicide charges under Kentucky law, these charges are not applicable to the facts before us because our investigation shows, and the grand jury agreed, that Mattingly and Cosgrove were justified in their return of deadly fire.”

“The first time I heard there were six possible murder charges was in that news conference,” one of the jurors said.

Gayle King: “That wasn’t presented to you during the grand jury deliberations?”

“No, and personally, when I do something, I take responsibility for it, but we had not done that,” the juror said.

Kevin Glogower, the attorney representing the grand jurors, was on hand for the interview as well. He chimed in when it was revealed that Attorney General Cameron had no interaction whatsoever with the grand jury throughout the proceedings.

“If you watched the press conference, it seemed clear from the wording, or at least Mr. Cameron seemed to imply, that he played a larger role in the presentation of the case than he actually did,” Glogower said.

Gayle King: “Is that normally how it works?”

“Well, the Attorney General in Kentucky doesn’t normally present cases to the grand jury. But, to answer your question, generally, the highest person in the office would at least come and introduce themselves to the grand jurors,” Glogower said.

Hankinson’s attorneys say, because of the media coverage surrounding this case, finding an impartial jury will be nearly impossible.

