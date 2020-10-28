Advertisement

Grand jurors in Breonna Taylor case upset by statement made by AG Cameron

A grand juror has filed a motion in the Jefferson Circuit Court to release grand jury transcripts and recordings of relating to the Breonna Taylor investigation.
A grand juror has filed a motion in the Jefferson Circuit Court to release grand jury transcripts and recordings of relating to the Breonna Taylor investigation.(WAVE3 News)
By Andrea Walker
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Two members of the grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case are speaking out publically, for the first time, in an exclusive interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning.

RELATED: Grand juror speaks after judge ruling in Breonna Taylor case

They explained how and why they reached their decision to charge only one of the three officers involved in Taylor’s death:

Grand jurors in Breonna Taylor case speak out

EXCLUSIVE: Two grand jurors in the Bre onna Taylor case tell Gayle King prosecutors never presented them with the option to consider indicting officers on more serious charges for her death — which they say left them feeling frustrated & disgusted.

Posted by CBS This Morning on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

It’s uncommon for jurors to speak publicly about court proceedings, but, in this case, a judge decided to make an exception.

During their interview, the jurors, who’ve decided to remain anonymous, said they wanted to set the record straight about their decision to indict former detective Brett Hankison only with three counts of wanton endangerment, not for Taylor, but for the shots he fired into a neighboring apartment.

Both men say they were upset by this statement from Attorney General Daniel Cameron:

“While there are six possible homicide charges under Kentucky law, these charges are not applicable to the facts before us because our investigation shows, and the grand jury agreed, that Mattingly and Cosgrove were justified in their return of deadly fire.”

“The first time I heard there were six possible murder charges was in that news conference,” one of the jurors said.

Gayle King: “That wasn’t presented to you during the grand jury deliberations?”

“No, and personally, when I do something, I take responsibility for it, but we had not done that,” the juror said.

Kevin Glogower, the attorney representing the grand jurors, was on hand for the interview as well. He chimed in when it was revealed that Attorney General Cameron had no interaction whatsoever with the grand jury throughout the proceedings.

“If you watched the press conference, it seemed clear from the wording, or at least Mr. Cameron seemed to imply, that he played a larger role in the presentation of the case than he actually did,” Glogower said.

Gayle King: “Is that normally how it works?”

“Well, the Attorney General in Kentucky doesn’t normally present cases to the grand jury. But, to answer your question, generally, the highest person in the office would at least come and introduce themselves to the grand jurors,” Glogower said.

Hankinson’s attorneys say, because of the media coverage surrounding this case, finding an impartial jury will be nearly impossible.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Laurel County remains COVID-19 red zone county

Updated: moments ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Laurel County remains a red zone county, along with several other southeastern Kentucky counties.

Regional

Education official says Ky. students are doing well with wearing masks in the classroom

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Jim Stratman
Educators are having to adapt as some school districts move back into in-person learning. One thing that is common though is masks.

State

Ky. health officials set to go over vaccine distribution plan with lawmakers

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Health officials say supplies of the vaccine will be limited and must be distributed in a phased approach.

News

LFCHD reports 3rd highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 135 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tropical rains will be falling soon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
A combination of Zeta and an area of low pressure will bring some soaking rain to our region.

News

Man charged in Lexington stabbing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of McCullough Drive around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

News

WATCH | LFCHD reports 3rd highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
LFCHD reports 3rd highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases, two deaths

News

Sen. Rand Paul: Restaurants should hire those who have recovered from COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Sen. Paul was one of the first lawmakers in Washington to test positive for the virus back in March.

News

Kentucky State Police investigating deadly fire in Breathitt County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Police say one person is dead after a fire in the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County.