Jessamine Co. Sheriff’s Office apologizes after deputy’s controversial social media post

By Olivia Russell
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JESSAMINE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A sheriff’s deputy in Jessamine County is facing some consequences after he made a controversial post to social media.

The post appeared on the deputy’s personal TikTok page. The video has been deleted, but it’s still making its rounds on social media.

The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office is apologizing, saying the video is “degrading and demeaning.”

The deputy is seen in the video wearing work clothes. He says he bought ‘magic crocs’ and when you put the shoes on, you become gay. Another man in the video put them on and appeared in women’s clothing.

The sheriff said in a statement that this type of behavior is not tolerated. He says he strives to serve Jessamine County free of discrimination.He ordered the deputy to remove the video and says they will have additional training to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

The deputy later posted an apology video, claiming he didn’t write the script. That video has also been deleted.

We’ve reached out to him for a statement, but haven’t heard back.

The sheriff’s office says released this statement on the situation:

The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office has suspended a deputy today without pay in reference to a video he appeared in on October 27, 2020. An internal investigation into the matter is to be conducted. The Jessamine County Sheriff Office is committed to treating everyone with respect and dignity regardless of their race, gender, sexuality, or social class. This video in no way indicative of the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office deputies and staff.

