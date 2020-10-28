Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tropical rains will be falling soon

Soaking rains will sweep in later today
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A combination of Zeta and an area of low pressure will bring some soaking rain to our region.

It all really gets going later today. I think it is during that time we see the tropical rains sweep through Kentucky. The first batch will get here this afternoon. The rest will get here tonight! Many of these showers will produce locally heavy rain and even some thunderstorms. We could see some pretty heavy rain in a short amount of time.

What I am watching:

- Primary time is tonight through tomorrow

- A general 1 to 3 inches of rainfall

- Gusty winds of 30mph and higher

Since the timeline is only around a day to day and a half, those totals even more concerning.

By the end of the week, our temperatures will drop. I am thinking highs in the 40s and lows deep in the 30s.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

