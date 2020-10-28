Kentucky State Police investigating deadly fire in Breathitt County
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly fire in Breathitt County.
Police say one person is dead after a fire in the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County.
The fire happened on Monday morning. Firefighters with the Watts-Caney Fire Department responded to the home on KY-476 and found a person dead inside.
We do not know the identity of the person at this time.
The remains were transported to Frankfort for an autopsy.
