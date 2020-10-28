Laurel County remains COVID-19 red zone county

LAUREL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Laurel County remains a red zone county, along with several other southeastern Kentucky counties.

Mark Hensley, the health department director, says the virus isn’t being taken as seriously as it should be. Hensley says they are averaging about 20 cases a day and that is keeping them in the red.

Tuesday, Governor Beshear announced there were 42 positive cases in the county. We’re told that is somewhat of a delayed number. Those are probably from several days ago.

Laurel Co is averaging more than 20 positive cases each day, and yesterday the Governor announced more than 40 in one day for the community that remains in the “red.” Local health leaders blame “covid fatigue.” More at 1230 @WKYT pic.twitter.com/Ef5sdHkJmR — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) October 28, 2020

But the bottom line is that there continues to be COVID fatigue in this community.

“People are just letting their guards down. Not practicing social distancing, not wearing their masks and not washing their hands often enough," Hensley said. "A lot of folks may be asymptomatic and not know they have the virus. Continuing to take place in community events and such.”

The governor has recommended that schools in red counties only have virtual learning, Hensley believes Laurel County is doing a good job in their hybrid approach. He says, out of 9,000 students, they only have a handful of positive cases in the schools.

Nursing home and health department leaders say, as of now, there are no active cases at long-term care facilities in Laurel County.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.