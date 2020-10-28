Advertisement

Laurel County remains COVID-19 red zone county

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Laurel County remains a red zone county, along with several other southeastern Kentucky counties.

Mark Hensley, the health department director, says the virus isn’t being taken as seriously as it should be. Hensley says they are averaging about 20 cases a day and that is keeping them in the red.

Tuesday, Governor Beshear announced there were 42 positive cases in the county. We’re told that is somewhat of a delayed number. Those are probably from several days ago.

But the bottom line is that there continues to be COVID fatigue in this community.

“People are just letting their guards down. Not practicing social distancing, not wearing their masks and not washing their hands often enough," Hensley said. "A lot of folks may be asymptomatic and not know they have the virus. Continuing to take place in community events and such.”

The governor has recommended that schools in red counties only have virtual learning, Hensley believes Laurel County is doing a good job in their hybrid approach. He says, out of 9,000 students, they only have a handful of positive cases in the schools.

Nursing home and health department leaders say, as of now, there are no active cases at long-term care facilities in Laurel County.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Five men accused of jumping over fence at Blue Grass Army Depot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Five men are accused of trespassing at the Blue Grass Army Depot. Court documents say the men were in a truck driven by Francisco Martinez.

Five men accused of jumping over fence at Blue Grass Army Depot

Updated: 1 hour ago
They’re accused of jumping over a fence at the military facility in Madison County on Monday.

Regional

Jessamine Co. Sheriff’s Office apologizes after deputy’s controversial social media post

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
The post appeared on the deputy’s personal TikTok page. The video has been deleted, but it’s still making its rounds on social media.

News

WATCH | Ky. health officials set to go over vaccine distribution plan with lawmakers

Updated: 1 hours ago
Ky. health officials set to go over vaccine distribution plan with lawmakers

Latest News

News

WATCH | Grand jurors in Breonna Taylor case upset by statement made by AG Cameron

Updated: 1 hours ago
Grand jurors in Breonna Taylor case upset by statement made by AG Cameron

Regional

Education official says Ky. students are doing well with wearing masks in the classroom

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
Educators are having to adapt as some school districts move back into in-person learning. One thing that is common though is masks.

Regional

Grand jurors in Breonna Taylor case upset by statement made by AG Cameron

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrea Walker
Two members of the grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case are speaking out publically, for the first time, in an exclusive interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning.

State

Ky. health officials set to go over vaccine distribution plan with lawmakers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Health officials say supplies of the vaccine will be limited and must be distributed in a phased approach.

News

LFCHD reports 3rd highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 135 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 6 hours ago