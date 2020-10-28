Advertisement

LFCHD reports 3rd highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases, two deaths

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 135 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 135 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday.

That’s the third-highest one-day increase in cases.

Two new deaths were reported.

The current totals for Lexington are 10,787 cases and 94 deaths related to COVID-19.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 167 cases, Sept. 11
  • 149 cases, Sept. 10
  • 135 cases, Oct. 27
  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 124 cases, Oct. 24
  • 123 cases, Sept. 9
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1
  • 120 cases, Sept. 2
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 118 cases, Oct. 21

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Statewide, there are currently 99,637 new cases and 1,428 deaths.

