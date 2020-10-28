Advertisement

Louisville continues record-breaking violence after two more homicides

By Gray Media
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville continued its record-breaking year for criminal homicides after two people were killed in separate shootings Tuesday morning.

Around 5 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a report of a commercial burglar alarm at 440 Market, located at 440 West Market Street.

According to Officer Beth Ruoff, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman, arriving officers found two men with gunshot wounds. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other shooting victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition, Ruoff said.

LMPD said that shooting is Louisville’s 139th criminal homicide of the year.

The bullets rang out just feet from Sang Lee’s restaurant.

“When you hear next door, it’s really scary,” Lee said. “So, yeah, I hope nothing happen like this close to us, but you know, life something always happens. So it was a little scary.”

Lee’s owned Pokehana for four and a half years and told WAVE 3 News Tuesday’s shooting is just another problem for his business during 2020.

“It’s a little difficult time, honestly,” Lee said. “And of course, something happened between the restaurants, It’s really concerning.”

The violent trend in the city is also concerning to Christopher 2X.

He’s the founder and executive director of Game Changers, a nonprofit organization that promotes early childhood education and aims to end violence long term. He told WAVE 3 News reversing Louisville’s record breaking year requires more than physically putting guns down.

“This also commands a mindset change for individuals, especially young individuals, not to want to become part of a culture that’s a shooting culture,” 2X said. “And for that quick flip around, I don’t see any daylight on the horizon right now.”

