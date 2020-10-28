Man charged in Lexington stabbing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person was rushed to the hospital following a stabbing in Lexington.

Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of McCullough Drive around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Once on scene, police found a victim suffering a knife wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with what police described as serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested Cortez Johnson. He was charged with assault and tampering with physical evidence.

Johnson was one of two men charged with robbing a Lexington CVS on Thanksgiving Day in 2019.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.