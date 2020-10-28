Man charged with unlawful imprisonment after deputies attempt to serve warrant

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department went to a home on Drummond Lane in Knox County to serve warrants and speak to 50-year-old Thomas Dewayne Mitchell.

Police say they wanted to talk to Mitchell about his dogs killing his neighbor’s chickens.

Mitchell refused to come out of the home. A short time later, a child and woman came out of the home and Mitchell shut the door.

The woman told deputies that Mitchell would not let her or the child leave the house. Police then entered the home and arrested Mitchell.

He was charged with unlawful imprisonment, wanton endangerment and harboring a vicious animal among other charges.

