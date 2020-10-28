Advertisement

McConnell, McGrath campaigning in central Ky. Wednesday

There are just six days left until Election Day, and the Senate race in the commonwealth will be closely watched.
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There are just six days left until Election Day, and the Senate race in the commonwealth will be closely watched.

We’ve reported more than one million Kentuckians have cast their ballots early.

In Lawrenceburg, Senator Mitch McConnell says he thinks he’s made a convincing argument to voters and feels good about the election in Kentucky.

“I think we have a system that’s going to work just fine. Some people have voted by mail, my wife did that, some people have voted early, I did that,” McConnell said.

Senator McConnell and Democratic challenger, retired Lt. Colonel Amy McGrath, agreed on one topic: they feel confident about voters' choices for casting their ballots.

“With the numbers we’ve been seeing with people voting early and the mail-in ballots I think that’s incredible and I think it’s something that Kentucky’s never made it easier to vote than this year,” McGrath said.

But they have different perspectives when it comes to the virus.

“They see a guy in Mitch McConnell who even in the middle of a national crisis doesn’t want to get it done, doesn’t want to get us the aid,” McGrath said.

“I played I think an important role in grappling with it, we need another rescue package, we’ve had a hard time getting there because of Democratic demands,” McConnell said.

McGrath says her opponent fast tracked now-Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation, while McConnell listed filling the vacancies as victories.

Votes roll in as both candidates continue to campaign and cases climb.

McGrath focused her messaging on change in government, appealing to young voters and people who haven’t voted before.

23 Republicans and 12 Democrats are up for re-election across the country.

