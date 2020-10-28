Montgomery Co. Health Dept.'s trailer stolen

MONTGOMERY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Police say someone stole the Montgomery County Health Department’s COVID-19 testing trailer.

It happened early in the morning, around 2 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says the trailer had a lot of the supplies the health department needs for their operations, including PPE.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call (859) 498-8720.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.