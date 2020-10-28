Advertisement

Montgomery Co. Health Dept.'s trailer stolen

The sheriff’s office says the trailer had a lot of the supplies the health department needs for their operations including PPE.
The sheriff’s office says the trailer had a lot of the supplies the health department needs for their operations including PPE.(Mt. Sterling Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Police say someone stole the Montgomery County Health Department’s COVID-19 testing trailer.

It happened early in the morning, around 2 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says the trailer had a lot of the supplies the health department needs for their operations, including PPE.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call (859) 498-8720.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Fmr. Harrison County constable sentenced for production of child pornography

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A judge sentenced 37-year-old William Michael Fields to 35 years for the production of child pornography.

News

Tricks to safely get your treats on Halloween

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
While the weather is chilly and the leaves are colorful, Halloween still might feel different this year.

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports COVID-19 case total reaches 100K; positivity rate above six percent

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Local High Water Issues Possible

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Flash flooding is possible for some areas late tonight and Thursday.

Latest News

Lexington

UK plans virtual commencement ceremony in December

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Graduates from May and August can also register to take part.

Regional

Five men accused of jumping over fence at Blue Grass Army Depot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Five men are accused of trespassing at the Blue Grass Army Depot. Court documents say the men were in a truck driven by Francisco Martinez.

Five men accused of jumping over fence at Blue Grass Army Depot

Updated: 4 hours ago
They’re accused of jumping over a fence at the military facility in Madison County on Monday.

Regional

Jessamine Co. Sheriff’s Office apologizes after deputy’s controversial social media post

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
The post appeared on the deputy’s personal TikTok page. The video has been deleted, but it’s still making its rounds on social media.

Regional

Laurel County remains COVID-19 red zone county

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Laurel County remains a red zone county, along with several other southeastern Kentucky counties.

News

WATCH | Ky. health officials set to go over vaccine distribution plan with lawmakers

Updated: 4 hours ago
Ky. health officials set to go over vaccine distribution plan with lawmakers