Montgomery Co. Health Dept.'s trailer stolen
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Police say someone stole the Montgomery County Health Department’s COVID-19 testing trailer.
It happened early in the morning, around 2 a.m.
The sheriff’s office says the trailer had a lot of the supplies the health department needs for their operations, including PPE.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call (859) 498-8720.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.