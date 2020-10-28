Advertisement

Sayre off to perfect 7-0 start in first varsity football season

The Spartans are led by former Marshall quarterback Chad Pennington.
Sayre head coach Chad Pennington has his Spartans off to a 7-0 start.
Sayre head coach Chad Pennington has his Spartans off to a 7-0 start.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three years after taking the head coaching job at Sayre, former Marshall star Chad Pennington has his Spartans rocking and rolling. They are a perfect 7-0 start in their first varsity season.

“We knew when we started the program it would be a process and we wanted to take it slow, but at the same time, we wanted to work hard and see where we could be," said Sayre head coach Chad Pennington.

“It has been special," said Sayre linebacker and tight end Ford Webb. "Before the season, we expected it to happen. We built a brotherhood and a bond that we cultivated throughout the season.”

“It is amazing," added Sayre quarterback Cole Pennington. "Last year, we were really close in a lot of games, we just couldn’t pull through. We lost a lot of games last year by inches and points. To be 7-0, we knew we could do it, we just had to keep working.”

Cole Pennington is Chad’s oldest son and he slings the pigskin like his dad. Through seven games, the junior has an offer from Marshall and he has already thrown for over 1,600 yards with 24 total touchdowns.

“I’m proud of his work effort and I am proud of how Cole has worked through the quarantine and through all the different challenges that all these student-athletes have been given," said the Sayre head coach. "Now I have been impressed with his field vision and how he sees the field and how he gets people the ball. He doesn’t just focus in on one receiver.”

Six Spartans have a touchdown catch this season and they’ll need to keep that up in the postseason. Sayre was supposed to make it’s playoff debut next year, but once Jenkins dropped its program, they snagged the No. 4 seed in District 7.

“It’s going to be awesome just going into that week knowing that we can compete in the playoffs and win something," said Cole Pennington. "Just being able to get that playoff taste for our seniors who have been there since day No. 1 is really special for them.”

