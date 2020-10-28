Advertisement

Sen. Rand Paul: Restaurants should hire those who have recovered from COVID-19

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:47 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WYMT) - Some comments from Kentucky’s junior senator during a campaign rally for a congressional candidate in Virginia this weekend are making headlines.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports during an event for Nick Frietas on Sunday, Sen. Rand Paul said to those in attendance that restaurants and cruise lines should hire people who have recovered from the coronavirus.

“If I owned a restaurant, I’d have a whole wing for senior citizens or for anybody who is worried about getting sick, and I would say, all my servers have already had it,” The newspaper reports Sen. Paul told the crowd. “If I had a cruise ship, I’d hire everybody. No exceptions. Everybody would have had the infection that works on the boat.”

Sen. Paul was one of the first lawmakers in Washington to test positive for the virus back in March.

While officials with the CDC say re-infection reports have been “infrequent” so far, they believe those reports will go up as COVID-19 continues to spread.

