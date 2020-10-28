Advertisement

Tricks to safely get your treats on Halloween

While the weather is chilly and the leaves are colorful, Halloween still might feel different this year.
While the weather is chilly and the leaves are colorful, Halloween still might feel different this year.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While the weather is chilly and the leaves are colorful, Halloween still might feel different this year.

With lots of choices, kids in the commonwealth put a lot of thought into what they’re going to be for Halloween, but trick-or-treaters can expect it to look different.

“Safety, safety, safety and follow the CDC guidelines,” says Dr. Allen Sizemore with CHI Saint Joseph Health Winchester Primary Care Associates.

Dr. Sizemore says to get in the spirit, but to be cautious.

He says to not wear medical masks under Halloween masks, as breathing can get difficult. Instead, he suggests ditching the skeleton or zombie mask this year in favor of a cloth one that covers your nose and mouth.

“Try to have some fun. Incorporate some face paint, makeup around the mask, and be creative,” Dr. Sizemore says.

Plus, the doctor shares if you do trick-or-treat, know the neighborhood well, avoiding large groups, and sanitize between houses. If you’re giving out the treats, try to do it outside and stick to individually wrapped candy.

Dr. Sizemore also says to not overlook some old-fashioned fun at home, such as a spooky movie or scavenger hunt.

“It’s fun, it’s festive, people out enjoying the weather and the beautiful leaves and things of that nature, and again try to create some sense of normalcy for kids because I think that’s what kids like and enjoy,” Dr. Sizemore says.

For more tips on how to stay safe this Halloween, you can visit the CDC website.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Fmr. Harrison County constable sentenced for production of child pornography

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A judge sentenced 37-year-old William Michael Fields to 35 years for the production of child pornography.

Regional

Montgomery Co. Health Dept.'s trailer stolen

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
It happened early in the morning, around 2 a.m.

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports COVID-19 case total reaches 100K; positivity rate above six percent

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Local High Water Issues Possible

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Flash flooding is possible for some areas late tonight and Thursday.

Latest News

Lexington

UK plans virtual commencement ceremony in December

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Graduates from May and August can also register to take part.

Regional

Five men accused of jumping over fence at Blue Grass Army Depot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Five men are accused of trespassing at the Blue Grass Army Depot. Court documents say the men were in a truck driven by Francisco Martinez.

Five men accused of jumping over fence at Blue Grass Army Depot

Updated: 4 hours ago
They’re accused of jumping over a fence at the military facility in Madison County on Monday.

Regional

Jessamine Co. Sheriff’s Office apologizes after deputy’s controversial social media post

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
The post appeared on the deputy’s personal TikTok page. The video has been deleted, but it’s still making its rounds on social media.

Regional

Laurel County remains COVID-19 red zone county

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Laurel County remains a red zone county, along with several other southeastern Kentucky counties.

News

WATCH | Ky. health officials set to go over vaccine distribution plan with lawmakers

Updated: 4 hours ago
Ky. health officials set to go over vaccine distribution plan with lawmakers