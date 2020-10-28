UK plans virtual commencement ceremony in December

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky will celebrate graduates with a virtual commencement this year.

According to our news partners at the Herald-Leader, the school detailed plans in an email to students.

The event will take place on December 4.

Graduates from May and August can also register to take part.

The email says school leaders hope to hold an in-person ceremony when the time is right.

