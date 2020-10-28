Advertisement

UK plans virtual commencement ceremony in December

File image from 2019 of UK graduation.
File image from 2019 of UK graduation.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky will celebrate graduates with a virtual commencement this year.

According to our news partners at the Herald-Leader, the school detailed plans in an email to students.

The event will take place on December 4.

Graduates from May and August can also register to take part.

The email says school leaders hope to hold an in-person ceremony when the time is right.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Local High Water Issues Possible

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Flash flooding is possible for some areas late tonight and Thursday.

Regional

Five men accused of jumping over fence at Blue Grass Army Depot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Five men are accused of trespassing at the Blue Grass Army Depot. Court documents say the men were in a truck driven by Francisco Martinez.

Five men accused of jumping over fence at Blue Grass Army Depot

Updated: 2 hours ago
They’re accused of jumping over a fence at the military facility in Madison County on Monday.

Regional

Jessamine Co. Sheriff’s Office apologizes after deputy’s controversial social media post

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
The post appeared on the deputy’s personal TikTok page. The video has been deleted, but it’s still making its rounds on social media.

Latest News

Regional

Laurel County remains COVID-19 red zone county

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Laurel County remains a red zone county, along with several other southeastern Kentucky counties.

News

WATCH | Ky. health officials set to go over vaccine distribution plan with lawmakers

Updated: 3 hours ago
Ky. health officials set to go over vaccine distribution plan with lawmakers

News

WATCH | Grand jurors in Breonna Taylor case upset by statement made by AG Cameron

Updated: 3 hours ago
Grand jurors in Breonna Taylor case upset by statement made by AG Cameron

Regional

Education official says Ky. students are doing well with wearing masks in the classroom

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
Educators are having to adapt as some school districts move back into in-person learning. One thing that is common though is masks.

Regional

Grand jurors in Breonna Taylor case upset by statement made by AG Cameron

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrea Walker
Two members of the grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case are speaking out publically, for the first time, in an exclusive interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning.

State

Ky. health officials set to go over vaccine distribution plan with lawmakers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Health officials say supplies of the vaccine will be limited and must be distributed in a phased approach.