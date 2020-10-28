WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports COVID-19 case total reaches 100K; positivity rate above six percent
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reported 1,864 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 101,494 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 6.07 percent positivity rate.
There were 14 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. The state death total is now 1,442.
As of Wednesday, 927 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 235 are in the ICU, and 110 are on ventilators.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.