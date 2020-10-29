Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Heavy showers continue through today

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the remnants of Zeta continue to move through, heavy showers and gusty winds can be expected, with some areas experiencing local high water issues.

Keep your umbrellas and jackets on hand for today as rounds of heavy rain, and some thunderstorms continue to push through the Commonwealth. This is all associated with moisture brought in from Zeta and another low-pressure system interacting and pushing through our region. While we will see some breaks from the rain through the later morning hours, another round of heavy showers and gusty winds will move through during the evening and night as a cold front finally pushes the remains further east. Rain today could lead to localized high water issues, and winds could gust upwards of 25+ MPH. Temperatures will be around the 60s through the first half of the day, but then cool down throughout the rest of the day as well.

A few showers may remain around by Friday during the early morning hours, but most rain chances will be out to the east and not stay around for long. It will feel much chillier out the door on Friday as temperatures begin the day in the upper 30s and lower 40s. After a chilly start to the morning, it doesn’t get much better for the afternoon as highs are only expected to reach the mid to upper 40s, with some in southern Kentucky reaching the lower 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny with some clouds mixed in throughout the day as well, and winds will be slowly claiming down.

Some frost and potential freezing conditions will enter our forecast into the weekend and parts of next week as another cold front dives into the region on Sunday and into Monday. Saturday morning will likely see frost, and then Monday and Tuesday mornings could get down into the 20s in areas. Highs will be on the chilly side and only topping out in the 50s through the weekend and then 40s through the beginning of next week. The cold front on Sunday/Monday will feature a few scattered showers along with it.

