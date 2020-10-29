Advertisement

Arrest warrant issued for Walter McCarty in civil case

Former Kentucky star failed to appear in court as part of a civil case
Evansville coach Walter McCarty directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Evansville coach Walter McCarty directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.(WYMT)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for former Kentucky star and ex-Evansville coach Walter McCarty after he failed to appear in court on Thursday.

McCarty had been ordered to appear in court for a civil case that alleged he defaulted on a line of credit.

According to the Evansville Courier & Press, the warrant asks any police agency in Indiana to arrest the 46-year-old McCarty.

The University of Evansville fired McCarty in January amid investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct.

