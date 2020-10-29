Arrest warrant issued for Walter McCarty in civil case
Former Kentucky star failed to appear in court as part of a civil case
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for former Kentucky star and ex-Evansville coach Walter McCarty after he failed to appear in court on Thursday.
McCarty had been ordered to appear in court for a civil case that alleged he defaulted on a line of credit.
According to the Evansville Courier & Press, the warrant asks any police agency in Indiana to arrest the 46-year-old McCarty.
The University of Evansville fired McCarty in January amid investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.