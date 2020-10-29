Arrest warrant issued for Walter McCarty in civil case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for former Kentucky star and ex-Evansville coach Walter McCarty after he failed to appear in court on Thursday.

McCarty had been ordered to appear in court for a civil case that alleged he defaulted on a line of credit.

According to the Evansville Courier & Press, the warrant asks any police agency in Indiana to arrest the 46-year-old McCarty.

The University of Evansville fired McCarty in January amid investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct.

