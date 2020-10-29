Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Chilly Showers Continue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of heavy rain have drenched the bluegrass state since Wednesday, but the rain will finally pull out of town later tonight. Much colder air follows this up for the closing days of October with a blast of even colder air diving in to kick off November.

A general 1″-3″ of rain have already fallen across the state with some 4″ amounts showing up in the west. As the upper low passes through here this evening, expect to see the rains increase one more time...

As the storm moves away on Friday, it’s a cold northwest wind setting up. Temps may stay deep into the 40s for many in the region.

Halloween starts frosty and ends with highs in the 50s with a partly sunny sky. Trick-or-treating looks crisp and clear before we set our clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night. Yep, it’s time to fall back!

Another cold front drops in here on Sunday with gusty showers and a blast of colder air. Flakes may fly very close to our region Sunday night and Monday morning. Lows early next week will be deep into the 20s.

