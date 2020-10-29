Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Chilly Showers Continue

Rain
Rain(Pexels)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of heavy rain have drenched the bluegrass state since Wednesday, but the rain will finally pull out of town later tonight. Much colder air follows this up for the closing days of October with a blast of even colder air diving in to kick off November.

A general 1″-3″ of rain have already fallen across the state with some 4″ amounts showing up in the west. As the upper low passes through here this evening, expect to see the rains increase one more time...

As the storm moves away on Friday, it’s a cold northwest wind setting up. Temps may stay deep into the 40s for many in the region.

Halloween starts frosty and ends with highs in the 50s with a partly sunny sky. Trick-or-treating looks crisp and clear before we set our clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night. Yep, it’s time to fall back!

Another cold front drops in here on Sunday with gusty showers and a blast of colder air. Flakes may fly very close to our region Sunday night and Monday morning. Lows early next week will be deep into the 20s.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Fayette County designated COVID-19 red zone

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 130 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

News

Rowan County buying all new election equipment

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Sam Dick
Rowan County Clerk Elwood Caudill, Jr. says he's received a grant for nearly $221,000 to replace 20-year old election equipment.

News

WATCH | Ky. Labor Cabinet still working on major backlog of unemployment claims

Updated: 1 hours ago
Lawmakers were told Thursday morning that 1.2 million claims have been filed since the beginning of the pandemic.

Crime

Smell of marijuana on child leads to arrest of Richmond pair, police say

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to the arrest citation, police received a complaint from Mounce’s son’s school that the boy and his backpack smelled like marijuana.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Two arrested in connection with theft of Montgomery Co. Health Dept. trailer

Updated: 2 hours ago
It happened early Wednesday morning, around 2 a.m.

News

WATCH | New mobile COVID-19 testing site at Tates Creek Golf Course

Updated: 2 hours ago
As cases continue to climb, Lexington is once again offering free COVID-19 testing.

News

WATCH | Fayette County designated COVID-19 red zone

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 130 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

Regional

Three arrested in connection with theft of Montgomery Co. Health Dept. trailer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
It happened early in the morning, around 2 a.m.

State

Ky. Labor Cabinet still working on major backlog of unemployment claims

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Kentucky Labor Cabinet officials say their staff is still working to resolve a major backlog of unemployment claims.

Lexington

New mobile COVID-19 testing site at Tates Creek Golf Course

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrea Walker
The city’s mobile testing program is up and running at the Tates Creek Golf Course.