LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lanes of Interstate 75 in Lexington are back open after a Thursday morning crash.

It happened around 6 a.m. when a driver lost their boat in the southbound lanes, near exit 104.

No one was hurt.

WKYT is working to figure out if weather was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.