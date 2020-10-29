Advertisement

Distillers set records for bourbon aging in warehouses

(Photo: Bbadgett / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:34 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - It’s a milestone that bourbon drinkers can toast to. Kentucky bourbon makers stockpiled a modern-era record amount of products aging in warehouses.

The Kentucky Distillers' Association says a report shows more than 9.2 million barrels of bourbon are being stored in Kentucky.

The number of barrels with aging bourbon topped nine million for the first time since 1967, the same year KDA started keeping barrel inventory records.

The latest numbers are based on warehouse inventories reported as of Jan. 1, 2020.

The report says Kentucky had 9.8 million barrels of bourbon and other distilled spirits aging in warehouses, setting another state record.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

