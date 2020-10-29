Fayette Co. clerk encouraging people to vote early to avoid lines

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Only a few days left to cast your ballot in this year’s general election.

“We just need to get as many people that are flexible about it to vote earlier so that all the traditionalists gave plenty of room and there’s not long lines,” Fayette Co. Clerk Don Blevins Jr. said.

If you’re voting absentee, officials say drop the ballot in the drop box. Blevins explains his workers are running out of time to reach you if something is wrong.

“If the package is hopelessly broken, we can’t do anything for you after Election Day. If your signature is wonky, and we’re trying to reach out and say hey, is this really you, we can accept those all the way through the end of election week,” Blevins said.

He says about 84 percent of nearly 95,000 absentee ballots been returned. Just over 38,000 people have voted early in person.

Although many people have voted absentee, Blevins anticipates a big turnout on Election Day.

“We don’t know how many people will turn out for in person voting, I don’t see it getting anywhere near 95,000. It’ll probably be 50-55,000 I’m hoping,” Blevins said.

He says there will likely be lines, which is why he’s urging people to go ahead and get in the door while it’s still early. He says on election night we can expect partial results.

“Early voting will be reported. What we have from Election Day, and what we have up until that point with returned ballots,” Blevins said.

Counties will still have to count absentee ballots coming through the mail postmarked by November 3 and received by November 6.

More than 117,000 people in Lexington voted during the 2016 presidential election. Blevins says voter turnout will be higher for this year’s election.

Fayette county voting stats: 75,595 of 94,149 (84.5%) absentee ballots returned.

