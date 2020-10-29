Kentucky women will not play Louisville this season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Matthew Mitchell and his Kentucky Wildcats will not play Louisville this season.

During Mitchell’s preseason press conference on Zoom Thursday afternoon, he said the decision was mutual with Cardinals head coach Jeff Walz and that he fully expects the series to resume in 2021. He added that it came down to a scheduling conflict because the ACC shortened its schedule this season.

"I think it was just a casualty of the pandemic, of COVID-19."@KentuckyWBB will NOT play Louisville this season. Here is @UKCoachMitchell on the mutual decision to take a one-year break. #BBN



Story: https://t.co/0TqWLdUumJ pic.twitter.com/dNlVfZR9wn — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) October 29, 2020

“I think it was just a casualty of the pandemic, of COVID-19," said Mitchell. "I think the ACC settled in on 20 games and that certainly put some pressure and some compression on the schedule. We will definitely resume the series. It’s an important game.”

Kentucky leads the all-time series against Louisville 34-22. The Wildcats lost to the Cardinals 67-66 last season at Rupp Arena.

The always-anticipated rivalry game between Louisville and Kentucky women's basketball is "taking a break" this year.

U of L coach Jeff Walz explains why the yearly game won't happen this year.https://t.co/04qZbBXJDE — Dominique Yates (@RealDYates) October 29, 2020

