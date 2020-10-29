Kentucky women will not play Louisville this season
Matthew Mitchell said he fully expects to resume the series in 2021.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Matthew Mitchell and his Kentucky Wildcats will not play Louisville this season.
During Mitchell’s preseason press conference on Zoom Thursday afternoon, he said the decision was mutual with Cardinals head coach Jeff Walz and that he fully expects the series to resume in 2021. He added that it came down to a scheduling conflict because the ACC shortened its schedule this season.
“I think it was just a casualty of the pandemic, of COVID-19," said Mitchell. "I think the ACC settled in on 20 games and that certainly put some pressure and some compression on the schedule. We will definitely resume the series. It’s an important game.”
Kentucky leads the all-time series against Louisville 34-22. The Wildcats lost to the Cardinals 67-66 last season at Rupp Arena.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.