Lex Cath tops North Laurel 3-1, advances to state championship

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Olivia Bretz scored twice in the first half, Mary Martin Hampton added a second-half goal and Lexington Catholic beat North Laurel 3-1 Wednesday night at Henry Clay to advance to Saturday’s state championship.

The Knights will face Sacred Heart on Saturday at 4:00 at Henry Clay in the title match.

Madison Dagley scored the lone goal of the match for the Jaguars. Wednesday’s loss was their first of the season.

