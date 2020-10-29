Advertisement

Lex Cath tops North Laurel 3-1, advances to state championship

Olivia Bretz scored twice in the first half to lead the Knights.
By Alex Walker
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Olivia Bretz scored twice in the first half, Mary Martin Hampton added a second-half goal and Lexington Catholic beat North Laurel 3-1 Wednesday night at Henry Clay to advance to Saturday’s state championship.

The Knights will face Sacred Heart on Saturday at 4:00 at Henry Clay in the title match.

Madison Dagley scored the lone goal of the match for the Jaguars. Wednesday’s loss was their first of the season.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

