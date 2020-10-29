Advertisement

Lexington’s mobile COVID-19 testing clinic moves to Tates Creek Golf Course

(WKYT)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s mobile COVID-19 testing clinic is moving to a new location to offer residents free testing.

The clinic has been visiting different parts of the city for months now.

The clinic will run at Tates Creek Golf Course from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, it will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The course is located at 1400 Gainesway Drive.

You can learn about more ways to get tested for COVID-19 in Lexington at the city’s website.

